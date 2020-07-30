Trump doesn’t have the authority to change election date alone

President Donald Trump might have floated the idea on Twitter of delaying the presidential election in a tweet Thursday morning, but a president doesn’t have the authority to change the date of the presidential election on his own, legal experts say.

Punctuating his tweet with three question marks, Trump appears to be more raising an issue that will wrest attention away from Thursday morning’s bad economic numbers than announcing what he wants to do with the election timing.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???,” Trump tweeted.

But election law experts say there’s already a clear answer.

The executive branch is basically the only part of government that doesn’t have the authority to change the date of the presidential election on its own, legal experts say.