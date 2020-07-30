Sen. Angus King is looking for his money clip
The hunt for money continues at the Capitol — literally
While many senators are fighting over money for unemployment benefits and cash payments for taxpayers during the coronavirus pandemic, Maine’s Angus King is simply looking for his money clip.
One stop on his search Thursday was the Senate Carryout, a tiny basement eatery steps away from the Senate subway.
“Have you seen my money clip, did I maybe leave it here yesterday?” the independent senator asked the cashier.
He specified that the clip also had credit cards tucked inside. She didn’t have it, but suggested he check with her colleague across the hall.
King came up empty there, too. He headed deeper in the Capitol basement, shaking his head.
At publication time, the whereabouts of the money clip were still unclear. No word on whether a reward will be offered for its safe return.