Amid virus aid divide, parties find common ground on tax breaks

There are big-ticket funding and philosophical differences between the parties on the next round of coronavirus relief, including on tax policy.

But there’s a surprising amount of common ground on a handful of provisions that are likely to serve as the basis for eventual agreement, including on another round of direct payments to individuals, tax credits for companies to keep workers on payroll and aid to families with children.

The nearly $3.5 trillion House relief bill that chamber passed in May and Senate Republican legislation unveiled Monday would provide bigger rebate checks to U.S. households and beefed-up employee retention tax credits. Those two programs alone add up to more than $600 billion in the House bill.

Also, both bills would waive “use it or lose it” rules for health care and dependent care flexible spending accounts, which allow workers to save a limited amount of pre-tax dollars each year for such purposes. The IRS has loosened some requirements, but households across the country could still be on the hook for thousands of dollars in losses for unused child care services and doctor visits during the pandemic lockdown unless Congress acts.

“You’re going to get a lot more focus on where there’s disagreement,” said Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. “But on a good chunk of the bill, you’ve largely got agreement.”