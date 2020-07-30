‘My boss had a front-row seat’: Tulsi Gabbard on serving in the National Guard

There is no one quite like Tulsi Gabbard in Congress, and she felt that acutely when she first came to the Hill. She had just returned from Iraq and would soon leave again for Kuwait. In the meantime, she was working as an aide to Daniel K. Akaka, the legendary Hawaii senator.

Her brief back then was veterans issues, but when she looked around, she didn’t see many staffers who knew what it was like to serve in a post-9/11 military.

That was a problem, she says, if only because bosses could easily miss how much things had changed. Not Akaka. Whenever she got back from drilling with the National Guard, she gave him a report. “My boss had a front-row seat,” Gabbard says of the World War II veteran.

That was all before the Hawaii Democrat became a lawmaker herself. Now she’s getting ready to leave Congress behind, after opting for a long-shot presidential bid over a fifth House term.

I spoke to Gabbard by phone in late June, as she was “battling jet lag” from a long Hawaii flight.