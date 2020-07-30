McConnell tees up debate on lapsing COVID-19 unemployment benefits

Senate Republicans are getting the procedural gears turning to set up potential votes on partially reviving expanded unemployment benefits that expire Friday, though in reality millions of people already aren't receiving their extra $600 benefit this week.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a procedural move Thursday to get a House-passed bill, intended to be the legislative vehicle, pending before the Senate.

"It makes it the pending business for next week. And we can keep talking and hopefully making progress because no progress is being made anywhere else," McConnell said outside the Senate chamber.

Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters they expected McConnell would call up a bill that has already passed the House and Senate in different forms in a bid to expedite work on any potential unemployment insurance deal.

"My understanding is that it’s a message from the House and takes 51 votes to get on it. And then we can take up the extension of unemployment benefits. And we'll see whether our Democratic friends are serious about doing that or not. And then the Senate could work its will, whatever could get 60," Cornyn explained.