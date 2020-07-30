McConnell tees up debate on lapsing COVID-19 unemployment benefits
Sets up test votes next week on GOP proposals, if there's no deal
Senate Republicans are getting the procedural gears turning to set up potential votes on partially reviving expanded unemployment benefits that expire Friday, though in reality millions of people already aren't receiving their extra $600 benefit this week.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a procedural move Thursday to get a House-passed bill, intended to be the legislative vehicle, pending before the Senate.
"It makes it the pending business for next week. And we can keep talking and hopefully making progress because no progress is being made anywhere else," McConnell said outside the Senate chamber.
Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters they expected McConnell would call up a bill that has already passed the House and Senate in different forms in a bid to expedite work on any potential unemployment insurance deal.
"My understanding is that it’s a message from the House and takes 51 votes to get on it. And then we can take up the extension of unemployment benefits. And we'll see whether our Democratic friends are serious about doing that or not. And then the Senate could work its will, whatever could get 60," Cornyn explained.
Under that process, McConnell can avoid needing any Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster on proceeding to the legislation, but any amendments would face 60-vote hurdles. The method can be used to get senators on record supporting or opposing specific proposals.
The "shell" bill McConnell called up was an unrelated measure that passed both chambers already dealing with Uighur human rights in China, which became law as part of separate legislation last month. The motion to proceed was adopted, 47-42.
Several GOP senators told reporters they expected the first amendment in line for a test vote as early as Monday would be from Republicans Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Mike Braun of Indiana.
That would provide states with the choice of either providing a flat, federally backed $200 per week increase in unemployment benefits or sufficient funds to replace two-thirds of prior income.
The $200 is a significant reduction from the $600 per week increase provided under the current coronavirus relief law. Johnson tried to get unanimous consent to pass his bill earlier Thursday, but he faced a predictable objection from Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
The New York Democrat instead tried to pass the nearly $3.5 trillion broader aid package that the House passed back in May on a nearly party-line vote. That measure would, among other things, renew the $600 added unemployment benefit through next January. Republicans objected.
Another GOP proposal, more generous than the Johnson-Braun offering, was formally unveiled Thursday by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., along with two Republican senators in hotly contested 2020 races: Susan Collins of Maine and Martha McSally of Arizona.
Romney's plan would provide states with the option of switching to 80-percent wage replacement. States also could opt for a sliding benefit of an extra $500 increase each week in August, $400 each week in September and $300 each week in October.
That's more generous than the proposal rolled out by GOP leaders earlier this week to provide a flat $200 per week benefit for two months while states work to set up a 70 percent wage replacement standard.
Romney was not sure when his bill might get a vote, but he did not expect McConnell to put it first in line.
“Well, we have to be able to take up a piece of legislation and I think the leader will be asking for a vote on a shell bill coming from the House that would allow us to have a substitute amendment that would deal with unemployment insurance. The earliest we could then deal with that substitute amendment would be on Monday of next week,” Romney told reporters.
Cornyn said it was possible Romney's proposal could also get a vote. But he said the shell was also a potential vehicle for broader pandemic relief legislation, if such a deal could be struck.
Always a chance
Talks weren't over for the week: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were planning to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer again Thursday night, according to an aide familiar with the meeting. That would be the third meeting in as many days.
But it certainly appeared senators were planning to leave Capitol Hill for the weekend without a deal, meaning the floor theatrics were in full effect Thursday before they departed for their home states, many of them which are more ravaged by COVID-19 than the nation's capital.
"This president has got to get away from the medical quackery that he spreads around on his Twitter account," Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin said from the floor. "He's got to stop looking at these medical gurus that he discovers in some weird corner of the Internet, peddling their goods to the rest of America."
Durbin also said that lawmakers need to reach an agreement before departing for August recess.
"I will just say flat out: There is no point to considering going home at the end of next week unless we have solved this problem, and there's no excuse," the Illinois Democrat said.
Although the $600 weekly federal supplement technically expires Friday, claimants actually stopped receiving their benefits this week already. That's because states distribute unemployment insurance for weeks ending Saturday, or Sunday in the case of New York. Therefore, last week was actually the final week of eligibility for enhanced benefits.
Before senators began trickling out of town for the weekend Thursday afternoon, McSally went to the floor to try a last-ditch unanimous consent effort to renew the $600 benefit for seven days. Schumer blocked the move, saying "a one-week fix can't be implemented in time and the senator knows that."
McSally retorted that the only reason Schumer objected was that "it's the minority leader who's against this on his path to become the majority leader. And that's unfortunate."
Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates McSally's race "Tilt Democratic."
Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman contributed to this report.