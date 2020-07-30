John Lewis’ best friends in Congress attend his funeral

Rep. John Lewis’ funeral, held in Atlanta on Thursday, was invite-only due to coronavirus restrictions. Nonetheless, 50 members of Congress, including Democratic leaders, Congressional Black Caucus members, Ways and Means Committee and Georgia delegation colleagues — in short, Lewis’ best friends — were able to attend.

“In our group we have senior members and we have members of the freshman class,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the only lawmaker to speak at the funeral. “John convinced each one of us that we were his best friend in Congress.”

Lewis treated all of his colleagues like best friends, frequently greeting them with familial names like “brother,” “sister” and “daughter.”

Hundreds of lawmakers likely would’ve made the day trip to Atlanta for his funeral if not for the pandemic, as Pelosi acknowledged.

“I’m pleased to be here with so many members, 50,” she said. “We would’ve had more, except coronavirus prevented the church from allowing us to bring more.”