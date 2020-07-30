If campaign Barbie wants to win, she needs a bigger staff

Barbie was incredibly selective when hiring her campaign staff this year. She brought on only two: a campaign manager and a “campaign fundraiser.”

Their faces are as fresh as the morning dew. Their figures are trim and slim. And that’s sort of the problem.

“I think it’s really cool” that toy company Mattel would want to add political staffers to its ever-expanding cast of dolls, says Rodericka Applewhaite, a self-described Barbie fan. But she has a quibble: “Body diversity would’ve also been nice.”

Applewhaite worked as a researcher for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential bid, and she has other questions too. She’s not mad that “Rapid Response Barbie” isn’t included in the four-doll set, called Campaign Team 2020. But why did “voter” make the cut? And to paraphrase every other overworked, over-caffeinated staffer who chimed in on Twitter this week, where are the signs of sleep deprivation? Why does everyone’s hair look so good?

Outside of toyland, campaigns don’t seem so shiny. “The voter is not a part of the team. The finance director is not called ‘the campaign fundraiser,’” says Applewhaite. “It seems pretty clear they didn’t really consult anyone in the industry on this.”