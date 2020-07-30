Since 2019, Rep. Marc Veasey’s leadership political action committee spent more than $10,000 on spa treatments, baseball games and travel expenses in Florida, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of Federal Election Commission records.

Veasey’s Making a Real Change (MARC PAC) spent more than $3,900 at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, on food and tickets to baseball games. The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is the spring training home of two Major League Baseball teams: the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. Veasey, a Democrat, lives in Fort Worth, Texas.

Veasey’s leadership PAC also spent $856 at Anushka Spa in West Palm Beach, which bills itself as a “relaxing oasis” complete “with head-to-toe pampering.” It offers massages, facials and dermaplaning. The two expenditures were listed by the PAC as “event entertainment.”

Emily Druckman, a spokeswoman for Veasey, said the expenditures were for fundraising activities.

"The expenditures relate to a fundraising trip to raise money for a Leadership PAC and the spa expenditure relates to the folks that weren't going to the baseball game,” Emily Druckman, a spokeswoman for Veasey, said in an emailed statement to CQ Roll Call.