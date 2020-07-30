Congress should seize the moment to modernize during COVID-19

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, my congressional office faced a deluge of constituent correspondence, jumping from roughly 2,000 incoming messages a week to 4,000. Rather than policy opinions, we primarily received casework: people needing help with crucial but complex government programs; parents worried their children would be stranded abroad; small-business owners and constituents struggling to receive loans, unemployment or stimulus checks.

It was the same story across parties and districts nationwide. But while constituents were relying on the government more than ever during the pandemic, many offices were dealing with a plethora of problems of their own.

Congress has publicly considered technology issues such as remote voting and virtual hearings since the virus took over the U.S. However, there are countless behind-the-scenes issues that have strained the work of congressional offices, especially in constituent relations, exacerbated by a lack of creativity and a resistance to change. The personal offices of members of Congress and House and Senate leadership should reevaluate how technology can lead to better service for their constituents and country.

Many of the stereotypes of governmental incompetence and inefficiency play out in the federal legislative branch. It is inexplicably difficult to reserve event spaces, and the prevalence of faxing and paper forms, easily replaced by email in most other workplaces, is equally appalling. The digital illiteracy in Congress became painfully obvious when offices transitioned to working from home. If there was ever a time for offices to switch out traditional email for Slack and desktop file systems for cloud-based collaboration, it’s now.

The House’s first crisis was a scramble for offices to obtain laptops and phones for remote work. Entire offices were unable to function for weeks while equipment was on back order and local suppliers ran out. Trouble accelerated when offices lost their interns, the first line of response for constituents, helping sort through those thousands of weekly messages. But the pandemic forced most offices to abandon their internship programs. Even now that staffers have received permissible remote internship guidance, many are still avoiding creating modified programs because they simply don’t know where to start.