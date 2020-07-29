Trump, Mnuchin push short-term aid package

With prospects dim for a broader $1 trillion-plus COVID-19 relief package by the end of the week, President Donald Trump and his top negotiators are talking about a narrow package focused on continuing expanded unemployment benefits and preventing evictions.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been leading negotiations on the part of the Trump administration with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said a short-term bill could be on the table.

Mnuchin said Wednesday negotiations are "very far apart."

"We're looking at a deadline obviously of this Friday. The president's very focused on evictions and unemployment, and if we can't reach an agreement by then, the president wants to look at giving us more time to negotiate this," Mnuchin said as he joined Trump for the president's departure from the White House Wednesday morning.

"We're focused on those two things, we want to take care of them now, the rest we can discuss later," the president said with Marine One in the background. "They want big bailout money for Democrats that ran cities terribly. Their cities are going down the tube."