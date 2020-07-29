Republicans and Democrats battle over who has better voter-data effort

By the time this November’s presidential race is over, President Donald Trump and his rival — former Vice President Joe Biden — could raise as much as $2 billion as they plug away online and through limited physical rallies to reach citizens and get them to vote either in person or by mail.

Behind each candidate’s advertising, social media messaging, and turn-out-the-vote effort is a data operation that meticulously tracks not only past patterns of voters, but a vast array of demographic, consumer and behavioral data about them. Plus, the data operation figures out the best of multiple ways to reach the voters and predicts who’s likely to vote or be swayed on specific topics and policies.

Top executives behind each party’s data efforts claim theirs is better and will produce winners on Election Day.

The Republican National Committee says its database and models that assign voter scores as well as track how voters react to political advertising and other messages is superior to the Democrats’ and helped produce a winner in 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Democrats stung by the loss in 2016 — even Clinton blamed the Democratic National Committee’s poor data practices — say they have rebuilt their operation and point to successes in the 2018 midterm elections when Democratic candidates beat their Republican rivals in congressional races to win a majority in the House.