Ocasio-Cortez tries to stop housing rule as Trump plays to race

President Donald Trump implied that having Black neighbors leads to lower house prices and increased crime in a pair of tweets Wednesday boasting about killing an Obama-administration fair housing rule and replacing it with one that a group of House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hope to block this week.

Trump is trying to use ending the Housing and Urban Development Department's Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, which forced localities to track and address racial bias in housing, to win over white suburban voters. That Obama administration rule putting conditions on federal funding was in place less than a year when Trump suspended it. HUD finalized its rescission last week, replacing it with one that dropped the previous rule’s mandate on promoting racial integration.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and 16 Democratic co-sponsors are trying to block HUD's change with an amendment to the fiscal 2021 House Transportation-HUD spending bill. The amendment, which would scrap the new Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice rule, is scheduled for House floor debate this week. It is among hundreds of proposed amendments to the spending package.

In a pair of tweets ahead of the House debate, Trump bragged about ending the anti-segregation rule, suggesting it would lead to lower house values and higher crime.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood...,” he wrote. “…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”