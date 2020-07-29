Sen. John Kennedy’s call to remove “spending porn” from a GOP COVID-19 relief package, including language on a White House construction project, raises questions about how the legislation was assembled.

“I asked the powers that be to take the spending porn out of the bills,” Kennedy, an oft-quotable Louisiana Republican and key appropriator, said leaving a Senate Republican Conference lunch meeting that featured White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“I don’t think now is an appropriate time to build the FBI a new building. I don’t think now’s the appropriate time to renovate the West Wing of the White House,” Kennedy said. “I don’t like the provision in there to give $175 million to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”

Kennedy’s objection to the West House construction was particularly perplexing, since he is — at least on paper — in charge of overseeing funding for the Executive Office of the President and the General Services Administration, which handles federal buildings.