Congress still playing catch-up on accessibility, despite progress, 30 years after ADA

Thirty years after the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 25 years after Congress decided to apply those standards to itself, significant advancements have been made in accessibility in and around the historic buildings. But challenges remain for people navigating Capitol Hill in person and in the digital space.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 26 percent of adults in the United States have some type of disability, but representation in Congress is far below that and the institution is still playing catch-up in providing accommodations mandated by the ADA for equitable access to daily life, as well as the government.

Rep. Brian Mast acknowledges that the Capitol and nearby office buildings are old and that historic places are simply harder to make accessible. But the combat veteran, who utilizes two prosthetic legs to get around, said the Architect of the Capitol and fellow lawmakers in oversight roles have done their best to make accommodations for people with mobility issues like him.

One of the first calls the Florida Republican got the morning after his election victory in 2016 was from Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, which oversees Capitol operations.

“He said, ‘Listen, we haven’t had somebody here with your injuries before. Tell me everything that you want to. How do you live? What can we do to help you?” Mast told CQ Roll Call.