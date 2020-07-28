Attorney General William Barr started his first testimony before the House Judiciary Committee with a subdued opening statement Tuesday. He skipped part of his prepared remarks that took aim at committee Democrats for “conjuring up a narrative” that he inappropriately used the Justice Department to help President Donald Trump.

But after the first few Democrats gave him little chance to give full answers, Barr started to tangle with lawmakers on the topic of why he intervened to override prosecutors and lower the Justice Department’s recommended sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone.

Democrats spent much of their time during the oversight hearing Tuesday describing why they thought Barr has improperly used the Justice Department in various ways to support Trump’s reelection campaign and personal interests.

Barr’s most fervent exchanges came during discussions about Stone’s case, but Democrats' questions overall did not serve up many headline-grabbing soundbites from the long-awaited showdown with the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson asked Barr about how he had intervened to lower the Justice Department’s recommended sentencing for Stone convictions, including lying to Congress, only after Trump had tweeted that it was unfair.