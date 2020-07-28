Uncertainty hangs over coronavirus relief package as clock ticks

The path toward a bipartisan coronavirus aid package was hard to see Tuesday, as some Republicans declined to back their own new plan and Democrats leveled fresh attacks against it.

One day after Senate leaders unveiled a roughly $1 trillion plan for pandemic relief, Republicans struggled to offer a united front on a measure that some consider too costly. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said “close to half” of the GOP caucus could end up opposing a package of that size.

“I have problems with a number of provisions,” said Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa. “I’ll wait and see what the final product looks like, but I’m pretty skeptical about the way it seems to be shaping up.”

The divided caucus could strengthen the hands of Democrats as bipartisan talks get underway on a compromise package.

Acknowledging that risk for his party, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, urged Republicans not to “take themselves out of contention” by refusing to consider the relief package now before them. “If it’s passed with mainly Democratic votes, obviously they’re going to have a disproportionate influence on what’s in it,” he said.