Stop saving businesses and start saving schools

Business is back at Bombshells on Interstate 10, east of Houston. The military-themed sports bar — think of it as a cross between Hooters and “Top Gun” — has 104 HD televisions, seating for 400 and free Wi-Fi for customers. Bombshells is also a brand of RCI Hospitality Holdings, the publicly traded company that won $5.4 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds in May through the CARES Act, according to its SEC filing.

A 10-minute drive east of Bombshells is the Raul C. Martinez Elementary School, the home of the Mustangs and the primary school for some 500-plus mostly Hispanic students from pre-K to fifth grade when it closed its campus in March as COVID-19 swept across the country. In a usual year, which would have started next month, the Title I school would have offered Math Club, Gardening Club, and Name-That-Book Club, among others, after school. But earlier this month, the Houston Independent School District, the largest in Texas, announced that the first day of school for the Mustangs and all Houston schools will start online-only in September because of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, with a plan for students to be back on campus by October 19th at the earliest.

So, Bombshells is open, schools are closed, and we have Congress and the White House to blame after they spent trillions of dollars this spring to rescue companies and local economies, but failed to give public schools anywhere near enough money to operate this fall in a pandemic. The CARES Act flooded companies with $660 billion of PPP money, but allocated just $13.2 billion to K-12 schools.

Washington somehow managed to socialize American business by moving the financial risks to taxpayers, but also privatize public education by pushing the costs of safely educating children on to the parents who can afford it this fall.

Dereliction of duty

That’s not just a policy failure, but a failure of the role so basic to our identity as a nation that the first public school in America, Boston Latin, was founded in 1635, more than a century before the country itself. But even Boston Latin won’t open as scheduled this year, with Boston public schools and thousands of others across the country deciding they can’t safely have students on campus as normal when they do.