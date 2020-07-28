As Congress tries to address the devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers are using a tried and true method to signal their concern for the country: the “backronym.”

Senate Republicans have introduced the HEALS Act (Health, Economic Assistance, Liability and Schools) ... which follows March’s CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security).

Are you sensing a pattern?

It may seem to you that lawmakers sometimes come up with the acronym first and then work backward to form the text. That’s because they do.

If there’s one thing politicians obsess over (other than fundraising), it’s messaging. And one of the easiest ways to message a 2,000-page complex piece of legislation is to give it a (sometimes sentimental) name. For instance, the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors) plays on the concept of the American Dream to argue that immigrants brought to the country as minors should not face deportation.