Matt Gaetz puts on his own makeup, and other lessons from ‘The Swamp’

When we first meet Matt Gaetz, he is waking up in the “work closet” of his House office, where he stays while in Washington, to prepare for a long day of cable news appearances. But first, makeup.

The 38-year-old, two-term Florida congressman wants to look fresh for the millions of viewers watching at home and the users online who share, like and retweet the viral videos distributed by his communications staff. So that means dabbing a little product on his face.

He selects his shoes, a pair of black and white wingtips, that are “Ivanka’s favorite,” according to Gaetz, referring to the president’s daughter and adviser. He keeps a chart to carefully track his weight. After all, television is a visual medium, and Gaetz is on TV a lot.

These rituals, captured in the forthcoming HBO documentary “The Swamp,” may seem like mere vanity. But they’re part of a much larger strategy to deal with a problem in Congress that the documentary unmasks: the punishing, nonstop pressure to raise money.

No one appearing on camera wants to be outshone by their own forehead, which is why Rep. Matt Gaetz has learned to come prepared. (Screenshot/“The Swamp”)

You can’t knock the hustle, but by the end of the nearly two-hour documentary, a different kind of fatigue sets in, after watching the young Republican upstart generate click-worthy moments fueled by outrage and partisan bomb-throwing.