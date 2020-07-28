House GOP candidates join Trump in preaching hysteria

ANALYSIS — The fundraising email arrived Friday afternoon. It was a message from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, but the disclaimer said, “Paid for by Zeldin for Congress,” a reference to Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York’s 1st District. The subject line of the email was “Stop the Mob NOW.”

“Friends,” the email began, “This November election is coming down to the fight between freedom and socialism. Rep. Lee Zeldin and I are quickly working to take back the House, re-elect President Trump, and push back against the radical left.”

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen countless mobs destroy our cities, harm our police officers, and disrupt law and order. The kicker is that they’re supported by the Democrats in Congress.” (The words in bold for emphasis was their idea, not mine.)

The purpose of the email was to inform recipients of a Zoom call on July 30 that undoubtedly will try to raise money. Journalists tend to give fundraising emails wide berth, figuring that all “sales pitches” involve puffing and/or frightening, though I always thought they deserved more scrutiny because they seek to polarize and enflame.

But this McCarthy/Zeldin email is a window into Republican strategy, demonstrating how far the party will go in making unsubstantiated claims.