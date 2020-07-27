Pandemic relief package would become weapons bazaar

Senate Republicans have laced their roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief package with at least $7 billion for weapons, most of which are built by leading contractors that contribute heavily to congressional campaigns.

The draft appropriations portion, made public Monday evening, includes money for fighter jets, helicopters, radars, ships and armored vehicles that the measure’s authors have deemed “emergency” spending that is not capped by the budget control law.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala., the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, defended the proposed weapons spending in the coronavirus legislation as having a security and economic benefit.

"The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is essential to our economy and to the defense of our nation," the spokeswoman said. "This bill takes steps to ensure that the DIB, along with the millions of jobs it provides, are supported."

Securing billions of dollars in funding for the defense programs now would free up space in the forthcoming fiscal 2021 Defense spending bill for other priorities. Shelby’s Defense panel has yet to write its bill. The House measure is being considered on the floor this week as part of a seven-bill appropriations package.