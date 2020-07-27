House Judiciary Democrats set to grill Attorney General Barr

Corrected, 5:30 p.m. | Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have wanted to question Attorney General William Barr at an oversight hearing for more than a year, so they have a dizzying list of controversial topics for what promises to be a highly watched showdown Tuesday.

It will be Barr’s first public testimony before a committee that has some of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, at a time when the nation’s focus increasingly turns to the presidential election less than 100 days away.

Until now, House Democrats have been increasingly frustrated in any effort to force Barr’s compliance with congressional oversight demands. The House already found Barr in contempt of Congress last year in connection with stonewalling oversight attempts.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York filed legislation (HR 7109) to defund Barr’s personal office by $50 million in June for defiance of Congress, and committee members have called for Barr’s impeachment or the use of Congress’ inherent contempt power to fine officials.

Last month, the Judiciary Committee spent a hearing focusing on Barr’s actions. Right now, he is the only attorney general in modern times to have never testified before the committee — but that is set to change Tuesday.