An experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the National Institutes of Health and biotech company Moderna, Inc., might have results by November or sooner, the federal government’s top infectious disease scientist, Anthony Fauci, said Monday.

The public-private partnership to develop the vaccine moved into a crucial new stage Monday with the start of a Phase 3 clinical trial that aims to enroll 30,000 people around the United States.

Three more potential vaccines that are also part of the administration’s “Operation Warp Speed” effort also may soon enter the final phase of testing, according to NIH Director Francis Collins. Those vaccines are being developed by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax, respectively.

The fact that the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise in the U.S. could make it potentially easier to detect whether the vaccine is effective, which is why NIH leaders expressed optimism that research will yield results by year’s end. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said the goal is for the vaccine to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 60 percent.

Not everyone will be able to get the vaccine immediately. But Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said if the vaccine proves safe and effective, and the Food and Drug Administration subsequently authorizes or approves it, the company would be able to produce 500 million doses and potentially up to a billion doses during its 2021 fiscal year, starting early next year.