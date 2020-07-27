Senate GOP unveils coronavirus relief package; formal negotiations begin

Senate Republicans unveiled their plan Monday for a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus aid package that would provide a less generous extension of unemployment benefits than current law but offer another round of tax rebate checks and expanded employment tax credits.

After days of intensive talks with the Trump administration that delayed a planned release last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outlined legislation that will serve as the GOP’s opening bid in negotiations with Democrats. Leaders are hoping to get a final deal passed by the end of next week, before the scheduled August recess.

“The American people need more help,” McConnell said on the Senate floor in introducing the plan. “They need it to be comprehensive. And they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads.”

Major elements of the package include:

Tax rebates. Most Americans would get a second direct cash payment of up to $1,200 per adult, with the amount beginning to phase out when annual incomes exceed about $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for married couples. It would also provide $500 per dependent of any age.