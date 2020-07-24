The military tactics utilized by Homeland Security officers to control protesters in Portland, Oregon, and other cities are being decried by congressional lawmakers and investigated by federal watchdogs.

But some legal experts who have long tracked how the department fulfills its immigration policies say the tactics shouldn’t come as a surprise. They also said some of the moves may be perfectly legal.

The most recent controversy over federally deployed tactical officers started after DHS responded to Portland protests over police brutality by sending agents from Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol Tactical Unit, Federal Protective Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They joined agents on the ground from the Justice Department’s U.S. Marshals Service.

Videos soon surfaced of unidentified federal agents using clubs and firing rubber bullets and tear gas at protestors, many of whom were whisked away in unmarked vehicles. On Thursday, the inspectors general of the Justice and Homeland Security departments announced they would work together to launch investigations into how the government responded to the protests in Portland and those outside the White House last month.

The investigations stem from requests made by the leaders of a trio of House committees who have criticized recent “use of violent force” by federal authorities.