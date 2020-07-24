Congress needs to support Florida’s elections

The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges in Florida. COVID-19 has infected nearly 360,000 and taken the lives of more than 5,000 Floridians. Our state and local resources are being stretched as we continue to grapple with the effects of the virus.

Experts indicate we’re still in the first wave of the outbreak, and we may see another deadly surge of cases in the fall — just in time for the November election.

To protect the health of Floridians and the security of our elections, we need to prepare now. But Florida can’t do it alone. In the next relief package, Congress has an opportunity to step up and send more resources to our election officials so they have the flexibility to respond to Florida’s specific needs. This will give our citizens safe and secure voting options to vote by mail or in person.

We are fortunate that mail voting is already available to all eligible Florida voters. We’ve gotten accustomed to it too — about one-third of state voters have cast a mail ballot in recent elections, and the number of requests has skyrocketed this year. This commonsense option will reduce crowds and congestion on Election Day. But responding to these requests, mailing and processing ballots, will require more resources and staffing than we’ve needed before.

Ensuring the validity of these ballots will also require additional funding. Our state has a proven and secure system for processing mail ballots, but election officials will need to scale up to meet the increased demand. When it comes to protecting the integrity of our elections, we need to be all-in.