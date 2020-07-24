Sen. Sherrod Brown took to the Senate floor Thursday afternoon to warn of an imminent peril to millions of the nation’s renters: the end of an eviction moratorium on Friday that covers 12 million households.

“Right now, millions of Americans are in danger of losing their homes,” the Ohio Democrat said, urging Republicans to pass a bill to extend the eviction ban eight months and expand it to cover all renters, not just those in apartments with federally backed mortgages. “This problem isn’t some distant cliff. This starts tomorrow.”

The July 24 eviction moratorium was enacted as part of March’s roughly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but as the COVID-19 pandemic resurges, unemployment insurance and other direct financial aid may be even more important for renters struggling to make their monthly payments.

If landlords stop getting paid, it could spread the economic harm already being wrought by the coronavirus, warned Cindy Chetti, senior vice president of government affairs at the National Multifamily Housing Council.

“We're very much concerned about a domino effect,” she said. “What is today a serious health and financial crisis could ultimately turn into a housing crisis if we don't continue to have those kinds of direct payments and benefits for our residents, so owners and operators can also pay their bills.”