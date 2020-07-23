Several Republican senators in competitive campaigns are calling on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to include in coronavirus relief legislation provisions to “bolster jobs and innovation” in the renewable energy, nuclear, efficiency, carbon-capture and other low-carbon sectors.

In a letter Thursday to McConnell, seven senators, the majority of whom are in tight races, said the coronavirus pandemic has decimated jobs in the “clean energy sector” and helping the industry would make financial sense.

“As we focus on getting the country back to work, we must include an industry that had already been putting Americans to work faster, and in more places, than the overall economy, before the COVID pandemic hit,” the letter says. The letter does not mention a common pitch for the sector: that it would help stave off calamitous climate change.

Sens. Richard M. Burr, R-N.C.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Martha McSally, R-Ariz.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., signed the letter. All but Burr and Murkowski are defending their seats, and Collins, Gardner, McSally and Tillis are all in highly competitive campaigns.

