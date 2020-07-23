Performance venues might get pandemic aid as their doors remain closed

Local venues unable to host sweaty standing room-only crowds as the country attempts to socially distance may get some extra financial aid until they can welcome back concertgoers and other live audiences.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., want to create a $10 billion grant program to help buoy independent live venue operators who are struggling to pay bills while the pandemic keeps them from holding concerts. Their definition of venue could also include comedy shows and venues that host theatrical productions. The program, dubbed the “Save Our Stages Act,” would provide six months of financial support in the form of grants so venues can pay employees and expenses, a release from the senators said.

As the pandemic gripped the U.S., live venues were “the first to close, and we’ll be the last to reopen,” said Audrey Fix Schaefer, the communications director for local Washington venue operator I.M.P., parent company of such venerable spots as the 9:30 Club and the Anthem.

Schaefer is also the communications director for the newly formed National Independent Venue Association, which advocated for assistance in a future coronavirus aid relief bill because of the deep pain the pandemic has inflicted on the industry.

GOP senators are preparing to put forward a $1 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package as a series of bills, though it’s not clear exactly when the bills will be unveiled.