It took nearly two hours to transport Army Spc. Nicholas Panipinto to an off-base trauma center after the combat vehicle he was driving flipped and rolled over during a road test at South Korea’s Camp Humphreys, the U.S. military’s largest overseas base.

The emergency response was plagued by a series of vehicle and equipment problems and other mishaps that delayed lifesaving treatment after the Nov. 6 accident. The 20-year-old ultimately died.

“I was just irate,” said Panipinto’s mother, Kimberly Weaver. “How do you have a base with 42,000 servicemembers and their families and no hospital? No way to get people to one?”

This week, the House passed its version of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill, approving hundreds of amendments with little to no debate. Among them is an amendment sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., aimed at addressing some of the missteps that led to Panipinto’s death.

The issues, says Weaver, were plentiful.