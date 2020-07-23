Merkley bill would stop airlines’ sale of middle seats

Add Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to the growing list of lawmakers who are fighting airlines’ decision to sell middle seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merkley on Thursday introduced a bill that would ban the sale of middle or otherwise adjacent airline seats during the pandemic and require face masks on planes for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

He was spurred to do so after boarding a crowded American Airlines flight July 2. The flight was crowded enough that Merkley tweeted a picture of himself, looking frustrated in a packed plane.

“@AmericanAir: how many Americans will die bc you fill middle seats, w/your customers shoulder to shoulder, hour after hour,” he tweeted. “This is incredibly irresponsible. People eat & drink on planes & must take off masks to do so. No way you aren’t facilitating spread of COVID infections.”

In a news release announcing the bill’s introduction, Merkley said it was “incredibly irresponsible” for airlines to fill planes to capacity.