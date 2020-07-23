Senate Republicans delayed the release of their coronavirus relief package Thursday as they struggled to resolve policy disputes and iron out details of the trillion-dollar initiative.

While Senate leaders had hoped to unveil their measure this week, lawmakers said late Thursday that the series of bills they are drafting would require more time and won’t be released until Monday at the earliest.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late afternoon Thursday that they had an "agreement in principle" with the White House, but administration officials asked for more time to review details. A series of bills would be introduced "early next week," McConnell said.

“Sometimes these things take a lot longer to get the word right or the phrase right,” James Lankford, R-Okla., told reporters earlier. And the attempt to respond to an ever-evolving pandemic means there is no legislative playbook to use as a guide. “You’re writing from scratch and that complicates a lot of things,” he said.

At a Senate GOP lunch, talk focused more on the alligator sausage lawmakers were served than the status of the aid package, according to participants. "The timeline has been pushed back," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.