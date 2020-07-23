Gator done: GOP takes break from coronavirus relief debate to chow down on alligator

Republicans took a break from their deliberations over a new round of coronavirus relief spending to snack on a Louisiana bayou delicacy: alligator sausage.

“It’s very tasty and will make you very regular,” Sen. John Kennedy told Capitol Hill pool reporters after hosting the GOP lunch.

At least senators running away from reporters in the Capitol basement will have a decent excuse now. Instead of reaching for their cellphones to pretend to take a call, they can just say they had a fresh batch of gator sausage and don’t have time to linger.

The menu also featured crab bisque, and bell peppers stuffed with beef and shrimp, according to the Louisiana Republican. He said the food was provided by a small seafood market called Lamys.

As intraparty tension grows over how to prioritize spending in a new round of coronavirus relief, Kennedy said the lunch was a “nice break in the action” and that “I think I saw [Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell smile.”