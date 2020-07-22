NAACP sues to stop coronavirus spending rule for schools

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Wednesday to stop the Education Department’s rule about how to distribute $13.5 billion in coronavirus-related relief for K-12 schools, arguing that it will send hundreds of millions of dollars to private schools against the will of Congress.

The lawsuit — filed in federal court in Washington on behalf of several public school districts, their students and their parents — argues in part that the Education Department does not have the authority to issue the rule last month that effectively changes a COVID-19 relief law.

“The Rule harms American children and subverts the will of Congress; it cannot stand,” the lawsuit states.

The NAACP lawsuit focuses on how Congress appropriated funds for local public school districts to address the fallout of the pandemic. The law requires the school districts that get money to set aside a relatively small portion for private schools that have students from lower-income families, the group states.

But the Education Department’s rule instead would require school districts to apportion the relief money based on the total number of students attending private schools — or else face “severe limitations” on how the money can be spent “that were never intended nor authorized by Congress,” the lawsuit states.