The House passed a measure Wednesday that would repeal the Trump administration’s ban restricting travel from targeted nations and prohibit future presidents from implementing bans based on race or religion.

The measure passed 233-183, mainly along party lines. The legislation would lift restrictions President Donald Trump has put on numerous countries over the years, including travel limits initially placed on a group of predominantly Muslim nations.

The measure also would expand the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination based on religion. The bill is not expected to advance in the Republican-led Senate, however.

“Today, almost three and a half years to the day after President Trump issued his first Muslim Ban, the House of Representatives voted to put us on the right side of history by repealing it completely,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said in a statement. “This ban never had anything to do with national security; it was always driven by prejudice.”

Prior to the vote, Democrats criticized the travel ban as “dangerous” and said it went against fundamental U.S. values.