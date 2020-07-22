As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepares to unveil the GOP’s opening pandemic relief bid, Republicans and the White House have discussed a possible short-term extension of expanded unemployment insurance benefits that would otherwise expire at the end of July.

Several GOP lawmakers said Wednesday they are trying to figure out a way to avoid millions of Americans losing the entire $600 weekly increase above state benefits that Congress approved back in March.

One possibility floated was a temporary extension, perhaps at a lesser amount, while states are given time to ramp up a new pandemic unemployment relief system that would calculate benefits for individuals that don’t exceed what they were earning previously.

“I think it would be probably smart for us to allow the states to come up with a system that's fair and works better,” said Rob Portman, R-Ohio. “And that would probably be a percentage of the state benefit. But it's going to take a couple months for states to get up to speed on that. Probably a two-month period.”

According to an analysis by House Ways and Means Committee Democrats, the average nationwide loss in weekly benefits if the current expanded unemployment insurance program lapses will be 64 percent. In states that paid less to begin with, which are more typically GOP-leaning, the average loss will be greater than in states that paid higher benefits, like Massachusetts, New Jersey and Hawaii.