ANALYSIS | Like other political analysts, I look at most national (and state) polls.

There are a few national surveys I don’t watch — Rasmussen and The Hill/HarrisX, for example — but I will look at the toplines and often the crosstabs of most other surveys. Some surveys get my full attention.

There are a lot of professionally done polls out there, but over the years, I haven’t been hesitant to offer particularly kind words about the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll and the Fox News poll. They tend not to jump around wildly, which is fine with me since, barring a dramatic event, I don’t think public opinion jumps around wildly.