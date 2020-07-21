The virus and the fabulist in chief in the White House

The Chris Wallace interview of Donald Trump on Fox News offered so many low points that you would think it was conducted in Death Valley rather than on a steamy White House patio.

For starters, Trump, like the leader of a military junta, refused to say whether he would accept the results of a democratic election if he lost. The president also burbled about his mental acuity based on a test in which one of the questions was identifying a drawing of an elephant.

But perhaps the most alarming moment came when Trump —displaying his characteristic scientific rigor — once again peddled dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus.

Minimizing the sharp percentage jump in positive tests, Trump said, “Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test. … I guess it’s like 99.7 percent [of] people, are going to get better and [in] many cases, they’re going to get better very quickly.”

Maybe Trump should invite Atlanta Braves All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman to visit the White House when his team plays the Nationals in September. Or better yet, ask Freeman to join a presidential golf foursome before then.