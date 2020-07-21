That time John Lewis showed up in a rap video

He spoke at the March on Washington in 1963. For decades he walked the halls of Congress. Now that he’s gone, words like “towering moral figure” and “venerable” are guiding the outpouring of grief.

The last place you might have expected to see John Lewis was on the set of a rap video. But that’s exactly what happened in 2008 when Atlanta rapper Jeezy filmed his promo for the single “My President.”

The rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, posted a short clip of Lewis’ cameo on his Instagram page following the death of the 80-year-old Georgia congressman.

“Remember this day, like it was yesterday,” wrote Jeezy. “I couldn’t believe you actually came to [the] middle of the hood to stand with us and support my vision. A true Leader. Been fighting for our rights long as I’ve been living. All heroes don’t wear capes. Rest easy King.”

Around the three-minute mark, Lewis can be seen jumping joyously and smiling, while holding a sign reading “My President is Black.”