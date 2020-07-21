The Senate voted Tuesday to further restrict the kind of excess Defense Department weapons that can be legally sent to police forces but stopped short of setting numerous additional conditions on such transfers.

The decisions came on a pair of dueling amendments to the defense authorization bill, which the Senate may pass later this week.

The votes concerned changes to the law governing the Pentagon’s Section 1033 program, which allows sales or donations of certain excess military gear to federal, state or local law enforcement organizations.

A new debate over this often controversial law has been prompted by scenes this summer of police departments equipped with military gear responding to street protests for racial justice.

With 60 votes needed to adopt the amendments under a rule agreed to by both parties, the Senate voted 51-49 — nine short of the threshold for approval — on an amendment by Hawaii Democrat Brian Schatz that would have attached numerous strings to transfers of excess military gear to police.