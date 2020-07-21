Tens of billions in additional funding for schools is poised to be a pivotal debate point as lawmakers craft another legislative package to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say time is critical as districts race to finalize back-to-school plans.

Students are set to begin going back to school next month. Lawmakers in both parties say they plan to funnel more money to facilitate having students in the classroom, help schools adapt to distance learning or offset additional needs to adapt to the coronavirus era.

Districts have been announcing plans as the issue has become politicized in recent weeks. President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding for schools if they are not fully reopened this fall, although many districts plan to teach students remotely or in a hybrid model at least at the start of the academic year.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, estimated that schools need about $50 billion to help facilitate students’ return to the classroom.

“Speed is tantamount for this,” she said. “Many schools are already looking at the start of the school year in a few weeks and not having funds, I believe, has limited their ability to plan and prepare for what the fall could look like.”