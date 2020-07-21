New York bolsters fintech leadership role amid pandemic

New York, long the hub of the financial world and an early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, is looking to innovative financial technologies as one source to help its pandemic-battered economy.

The state’s Department of Financial Services is working on three fintech and virtual currency initiatives designed to promote collaborative efforts by regulators and financial technology firms.

The department in June put out final guidelines for BitLicense holders to allow virtual currency trading by “self-certifying” that a digital coin satisfies state consumer protection standards. Just prior to those guidelines, the department launched what it calls the “FastForward” program to support innovators looking to deliver new fintech and health technology solutions in the COVID-19 era.

“The purpose here really is to get speed to market for innovators, reduce barriers and help them help New York to build back better in terms of job creation and better products and services,” Linda Lacewell, the state’s superintendent of Financial Services, said on the FintechBeat podcast produced by CQ Roll Call. “This is the time for government to step up, but it is also the time for innovators to step up.”

These and other initiatives are drawing praise from fintech advocates.