‘We need the Blue Jays’: Hurdles remain ahead of baseball’s opening day

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins told his wife that she would largely need to quarantine over the next weeks and months if the attempt to hold a truncated Major League Baseball season amid a global pandemic has any chance.

He said he was not alone.

“It’s a testament to how serious a lot of our guys are taking it, and players around the league are taking it,” Hoskins said during a Zoom roundtable Tuesday afternoon organized by Sen. Patrick J. Toomey. “We’re pretty confident if we can continue on with what we’ve been doing … that we’ll be able to get through a season.”

Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, convened the event to talk through some health and safety questions with Hoskins, Pittsburgh Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington and representatives from Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

It came ahead of the scheduled beginning of an unprecedented season Thursday, when the Yankees will travel to Washington to face off against the Nationals, playing to empty stands. In a nod to the way the coronavirus has reshaped American life, the first pitch on opening day will be thrown out by Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert.