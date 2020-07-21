Lawmakers ask about potential COVID-19 vaccine cost, efficacy

Several major drugmakers confirmed to Congress Tuesday their contracts with the U.S. government include no guarantees that a vaccine underwritten with billions in public dollars will be affordably priced.

The comments from the executives at a hearing Tuesday offer a window into the agreements between the U.S. government and the pharmaceutical industry.

Operation Warp Speed — the U.S. effort to conduct large clinical trials and manufacture enough doses for millions of people — has allocated nearly $10 billion total to the enormous task of making a vaccine that can stanch the suffering caused by COVID-19.

At least 611,598 people worldwide have died of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Five executives testified to the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee that they will price vaccines with the urgent need to fight the pandemic in mind.