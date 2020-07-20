Scatology and salvation: Why Zoom is so damn tiring

Poop. And Jesus. OK, it’s a cheap trick, I acknowledge, to start a column with such unequivocal words. But as you’ll see, they have to do with Zoom (or any of the other web-based teleconferencing apps), which we are all slaves to in this moment of pandemic. Or at least those of us working from home with decent computers and internet connections.

Those two vivid words, potentially offensive if misused, were actually the successive screen names adopted by a second-grader my wife and I know who learned quickly in his online elementary school classes, once coronavirus hit, that he could change such names on Zoom with a keystroke or two.

So, after being suitably admonished by his teacher for using poop as his new screen name during a class — the teacher barely suppressed a laugh — the second-grader complied by switching his username to, well, Jesus. Fellow students chuckled, again; the teacher did not.

More admonishment ensued.

But really, can you blame the kid? He was throwing a little humor bomb into his otherwise passive, rooted-to-a-chair, staring-at-a-screen educational life.