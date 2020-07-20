Both chambers return Monday for a frenetic week of legislating, highlighted by the annual defense authorization bills in both the Senate and the House and a bundle of spending bills in the House. And the schedule could change depending on the still developing funeral arrangements for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

The Senate began floor consideration of the fiscal 2021 Pentagon policy bill before departing for the Independence Day recess, reaching an agreement for votes on six amendments to the sweeping measure before trying to limit debate on the underlying measure.

The headline amendment is a bipartisan offering led by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, that seeks to restrict the transfer of military equipment to local law enforcement authorities.

The House Armed Services Committee’s version of the same legislation headlines a complicated week on the House floor.

In a normal legislative week, consideration of the NDAA would have consumed most of the House floor time. This week, however, it’s just one of many bills on a packed floor agenda as Democrats try to catch up on weeks missed at the start of the pandemic while keeping on schedule for August recess.