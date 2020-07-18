Colleagues and leaders remember John Lewis as a humble mentor, in addition to an icon

Outpourings of grief, gratitude and remembrance followed the news of Rep. John Lewis’ death Friday night, from lawmakers and leaders on both sides of the aisle and a new generation that is holding tight to his mentorship.

Flags at the Capitol, the White House and government buildings across the country flew at half staff Saturday, at the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump.

It is not yet clear how large public tributes, such as a memorial service or a ceremony at the Capitol, will be handled while restrictions on large gatherings remain in place as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Early Saturday morning, former President Barack Obama added his words to the chorus of praise for the Georgia Democrat, referencing a recent virtual meeting together with activists leading demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death.

President Barack Obama greets Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., as he arrives in the House chamber for his first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call)

“He could not have been prouder of their efforts — of a new generation standing up for freedom and equality, a new generation intent on voting and protecting the right to vote, a new generation running for political office,” Obama wrote in a post on Medium. “They had learned from his example, even if they didn’t know it.”