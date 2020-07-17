House lawmakers agree that secure remote voting is possible, but implementation still divides

House lawmakers agreed Friday that the chamber could implement a comprehensive and secure electronic remote voting system, but divisions remain over whether such a move, even in the midst of a global health crisis, is prudent.

The House Administration Committee heard from the House clerk, a pioneering former speaker and a roster of academics and business leaders on the technological feasibility of electronic remote voting and keeping it safe from hackers and other bad actors aiming to sow distrust in government.

“It is critical that we ensure complete confidence — both contemporaneously and historically — of the Members and the public in the way House votes are recorded,” Clerk of the House Cheryl L. Johnson told the committee.

Johnson pledged that her office, as it has done since its inception in 1789, will support the legislative functions of the House, no matter how it evolves.

“However the House decides to proceed on how it conducts voting, our office will be prepared to advise on the associated costs, benefits and challenges, and we will be prepared to implement whatever decisions it makes to ensure the continuity of this irreplaceable institution,” Johnson said.