Health care coverage for laid-off workers splits Republicans

As Senate Republicans write their next pandemic relief bill, they have run into a dilemma of how to provide health care support to workers who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

The divide pits two key groups of GOP supporters — business interests and abortion foes — against each other, according to several people with knowledge of the deliberations who were not authorized to speak publicly.

One option being discussed is a federal subsidy for premiums that unemployed workers pay to continue their employer-provided health insurance after losing their jobs. Known as COBRA, the coverage is named for the law that established the program: the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act.

Under that 1986 law, employees at firms with 20 or more workers are eligible for the continuation of coverage for up to 18 months after they lose their jobs but they have to pay the full, and usually costly, premium to keep the insurance.

But that proposal has led to a tug of war between the business community and anti-abortion groups, who note that the proposal would likely allow federal funds to be used to pay for abortions. Federal funding of abortion is currently prohibited by riders attached every year to the Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill under the so-called Hyde amendment, but the prohibition doesn’t apply to private COBRA insurance.