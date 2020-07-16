Ukraine again emerges as wedge issue, now on defense money bill

A House spending bill’s proposal to wrest from the White House control over aid money for Ukraine could jeopardize the annual defense spending bill, a senior GOP lawmaker said this week.

If it does, it would once again move the funding of far-off armies in Ukraine close to the center of politics in Washington.

Kay Granger of Texas, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said during Tuesday’s markup of the nearly $695 billion draft defense money bill that she is concerned the Ukraine issue, in addition to three other hot-button topics, would draw a veto threat from President Donald Trump.

Accordingly, Granger and all other Republicans on the panel voted against approving the bill, which passed only on the strength of the Democratic majority’s votes.

“We’ll have to drop or modify any controversial language that could jeopardize this bill’s chance of being signed into law,” Granger said.